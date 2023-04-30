Ludhiana Gas Leak LIVE Updates: 11 Dead, 4 in Hospital; Punjab CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia

Ludhiana Gas Leak Live Updates: At least 11 people were killed, and four more have fallen ill, after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in this Punjab district on Sunday. The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Meanwhile, the area where the leakage happened has been sealed while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there. A 50-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the site.

Police said the casualties comprise five females and six males. Two boys aged 10 and 13 are among the 11 who died in the Read More