Ludhiana Gas Leak LIVE Updates: 11 Dead, 4 in Hospital; Punjab CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 13:19 IST
Ludhiana, India
Ludhiana Gas Leak Live Updates: At least 11 people were killed, and four more have fallen ill, after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in this Punjab district on Sunday. The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, police said.
Meanwhile, the area where the leakage happened has been sealed while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there. A 50-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the site.
Police said the casualties comprise five females and six males. Two boys aged 10 and 13 are among the 11 who died in the Read More
Police said the casualties in the Ludhiana factory gas leak comprise five females and six males. Two boys aged 10 and 13 were among the 11 who died in the incident, while the four people, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, an ANI report mentioned.
Police further said the two deceased at the SPS hospital were identified as Naveent Kumar, 39, and Neetu Devi, 39.
Senior Punjab Congress leader and MLA from Dinanagr, Aruna Chaudhary expressed condolences to the family of the deceased in the Ludhiana gas leak and prayed for a speedy recovery of those affected.
“Shocked and saddened to learn about a gas leak in a Ludhiana factory which has claimed 11 lives. My deep condolences to the bereaved families and I wish a speedy recovery to all those affected by this tragedy,” tweeted the Congress leader.
Shocked & saddened to learn about a gas leak in a Ludhiana factory which has claimed 11 lives. My deep condolences with the bereaved families and I wish a speedy recovery to all those affected by this tragedy. #LudhianaGasLeak pic.twitter.com/HU3o9RvkQM
— Aruna Chaudhary (@ArunaC_Official) April 30, 2023
Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said that the Punjab Government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased in the gas leak incident and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment. As many as 11 people, including two children, were killed and many others are feared trapped inside a factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana after a gas leak earlier today.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condoled the deaths in the Ludhiana factory gas leak and prayed for the speedy recovery of survivors. “As the tragedy unfolds in Ludhiana where a gas leak has claimed 11 lives, including 2 children, I express my deep condolences with the bereaved families. May Gurusahab grant eternal peace to the departed souls. Also, pray for the speedy recovery of affected survivors,” Badal tweeted.
As tragedy unfolds in Ludhiana where a gas leak has claimed 11 lives, including 2 children, I express my deep condolences with the bereaved families. May Gurusahab grant eternal peace to the departed souls. Also pray for the speedy recovery of affected survivors. pic.twitter.com/TjWbYfWvSs
— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) April 30, 2023
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the incident and assured that all possible help is being extended to the affected. “Police, Administration and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected,” Mann said.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expresses grief over the incident of gas leak in Ludhiana.
“Police, Administration and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected,” says the CM
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/Rs7UnuNZV8
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Speaking to news agency ANI, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said gas contamination might be the reason behind the leak. “11 deaths confirmed till now…In all likelihood, there is some gas contamination which has happened…It is quite likely that maybe some chemical reacted with methane in manholes…All of this is being verified. NDRF is retrieving samples,” Malik said.
According to a Hindustan Times report, a gas leak occurred in the cooling system of Goyal Milk Plant, a factory that produces dairy products. People within a 300-metre radius of the leak were reportedly experiencing difficulty in breathing.
The entire area has been cordoned off and a rescue operation is underway. A 50-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the incident site along with a team of doctors and a fire brigade. Locals in the Giaspura area complained of breathing difficulties and said the bodies of those who died in the incident turned blue, an ANI report mentioned. The area has been vacated by the administration.
At least 11 people, including two children, were killed and many others are feared trapped inside a factory in the Giaspura area of Punjab’s Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday morning. The leak was first noticed around 7.15 am.
An NDRF official said it was yet to be found which gas caused the deaths. “We will check it first then we will let you know,” the official said in a response to a query.
A district administration official said a team of the NDRF, which has reached here, will ascertain the source and the type of gas.
As it was a thickly-populated area, the immediate priority was to evacuate people from the place, the official further said.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the incident was very painful and added that all possible help is being provided.
“The incident of gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very painful. Teams of police, district administration and NDRF are present on the spot. Every possible help is being provided..,” Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.
