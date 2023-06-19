Ludhiana: Kingpins of Multi-Crore Heist Got Arrested Because of 'Free Drinks' in Uttarakhand | Know Story

Prime suspects in a multi-crore heist, a Ludhiana couple was apprehended by the Punjab police because of a minor slip-up by the accused. Known as ‘Daaku Haseena’, Mandeep Kaur’s craving for a fruit-flavoured drink near Uttarakhand’s Hemkund Sahib landed her in handcuffs.

According to Punjab police, Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh are the prime accused of a multi-crore heist at the office of a cash management firm in Ludhiana. Armed robbers overpowered guards at the office of CMS Services and stole Rs 8.49 crore in cash on June 10.

Following the heist, Mandeep and her husband Jaswinder went on a pilgrimage to the Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli apparently to pay obeisance for a successful mission, Ludhiana Police Commission Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

Punjab police had received inputs that the couple had plans to flee to Nepal but before that, they had planned to visit various shrines, including Haridwar, Kedarnath and Hemkunt Sahib.

In order to catch the couple amidst a large number of devotees, Punjab police came up with the idea of providing free drink service for the pilgrims near the shrine.

A free drinks kiosk was set up and devotees were served packets of a fruit-flavoured drink. Completely unaware of the trap laid out for them, the couple came to the kiosk, took their drink, uncovered their faces and drank.

As soon as the couple uncovered their faces to sip the drink, the police identified them but did not make any move. Police waited for the couple to finish their prayers. As soon as they walked out of the temple, police teams moved in to arrest them and the couple was caught after a short chase.

So far, police have arrested 9 out of the 12 people accused in the case apart from the couple, including another suspect named Gaurav, who was apprehended from Gidderbaha in Punjab.

The operation to catch the couple was called ‘Let’s catch the queen bee’. Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said Rs 12 lakh was recovered from Mandeep’s two-wheeler, and Rs 9 lakh from her husband Jaswinder’s Barnala house.

According to police, nearly Rs 6 crore has been recovered so far out of the Rs 8 crore loot.