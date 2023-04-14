Ludhiana Traffic Cop Dragged on Car's Bonnet for 1 Km, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

In a shocking incident, a traffic policeman in Punjab’s Ludhiana was dragged on a car’s bonnet for nearly a kilometre.

The incident took place at the Mata Rani Chowk, near the municipal corporation office intersection in the city, on Thursday afternoon after on-duty Traffic Head Constable Hardeep Singh signalled the car to stop, police said.

Instead of stopping, the metallic silver-coloured car hit the policeman, as a result of which he landed on its bonnet.

According to Ludhiana’s Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramandeep Singh, there were two occupants in the car, both of whom have been identified. The police said both of them have criminal records and would be arrested soon.

A video purportedly of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the traffic policeman is seen perched dangerously on the car’s bonnet.

Police said the driver then drove towards the Jalandhar bypass for about a kilometre with Singh on the bonnet.

They said the cop fell off the bonnet after the car slowed down due to heavy traffic. However, the occupants of the car managed to escape along with the vehicle.

It is speculated that something illegal was being transported in the car, the police said, adding that raids are on to nab the duo.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

