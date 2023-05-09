CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Boat TragedyCovidCyclone MochaManipur ViolenceDelhi Weather
Home » India » Madhya Pradesh: 15 Dead, Over 20 Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge in Khargone; Rescue Op On
1-MIN READ

Madhya Pradesh: 15 Dead, Over 20 Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge in Khargone; Rescue Op On

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:38 IST

Indore, India

Rescue operations were underway at the time of writing this report. (ANI photo)

Rescue operations were underway at the time of writing this report. (ANI photo)

Madhya Pradesh Khargone bus accident: The Madhya Pradesh government announced Rs 4 lakh as ex gratia to the family members of the deceased

Madhya Pradesh Khargone bus accident: At least 15 people were killed, while around 25 others were injured after a bus fell off a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on Tuesday morning. The bus was en route to Indore when it skidded off the bridge and fell beneath.

The incident took place at 8.40 am. The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Broad river near Dongargaon village, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

“Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident,” the minister told reporters.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.

The rescue operation is underway at the accident site.

RELATED NEWS

Following the accident, the Madhya Pradesh government announced immediate ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased.

The government also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in the Khargone bus accident.

As per media reports, over 50 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. accident
  2. madhya pradesh
first published:May 09, 2023, 10:59 IST
last updated:May 09, 2023, 11:38 IST