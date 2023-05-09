Madhya Pradesh: 15 Dead, Over 20 Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge in Khargone; Rescue Op On

Madhya Pradesh Khargone bus accident: At least 15 people were killed, while around 25 others were injured after a bus fell off a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on Tuesday morning. The bus was en route to Indore when it skidded off the bridge and fell beneath.

The incident took place at 8.40 am. The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Broad river near Dongargaon village, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

“Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident,” the minister told reporters.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.

The rescue operation is underway at the accident site.

Following the accident, the Madhya Pradesh government announced immediate ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased.

The government also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in the Khargone bus accident.

As per media reports, over 50 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.

