Madhya Pradesh: Brother, His Sister Beaten Up by Locals After Being Mistaken for Lovers; FIR Lodged

A sibling duo was brutally beaten up by locals after being mistaken as lovers in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. The incident took place on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 31. A video of the episode went viral on social media.

The boy identified as Atul Chaudhary, accompanied by his sister, went to the police station and filed a case under the IPC and SC/ST Act against the three accused.

According to police, Atul and his sister were standing at a fast-food shop near the temple located on Satai Road when they were assaulted by the accused.

After a video of the incident surfaced on the internet, many people claimed that the accused belonged to Bajrang Dal. The city’s superintendent, however, denied the claims citing no proof. The FIR filed also has no mention of the accused’s association with any organisation.

“Those accused are lined up with the Bajrang Dal on social media, but it is completely wrong. Till now, there has been no information about their connection with Bajrang Dal," the City SP was quoted by ANI as saying.,

“The video of the incident is circulating on social media, but I want to clarify that it has nothing to do with any political party or organization. The matter is being investigated, " he added.

Chhatarpur district police assured that an investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly.