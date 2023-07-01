Madhya Pradesh HC Urges Centre to Reduce Women's Age of Consent from 18 to 16 to 'Avoid Injustice to Young Boys'

Madhya Pradesh High Court urged the Central government to reduce the age of consent for women from 18 to 16 to avoid “injustice" to teenage boys being treated as criminals. The high court made the observation while quashing an FIR against a 20-year-old man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a single-judge bench of justice Deepak Kumar Agarwal opined that the 2012 amendment that increased the age of consent from 16 to 18 has “disturbed the fabric of society".

“Nowadays, every male or female near the age of 14 years, due to social media awareness and easily accessible internet connectivity, is getting puberty at an early age," the judge said, adding that boys and girls are getting attracted to each other owing to early puberty, ultimately “resulting in consensual physical relationships".

“In these cases, male persons are not at all criminal. It is only a matter of age when they come into contact with females and develop physical relationships," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh HC on Thursday dismissed an FIR against a 20-year-old man, who was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl repeatedly for six months and impregnating her in April 2020.

The man was arrested in July 2020 and booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and remained in prison, without bail, for three years.

In the judgment, Agrawal said, “As per the prosecution story, she was a minor at the time of the incident. This court, looking into the physical and mental development of an adolescent of that age group, would consider it logical that such a person is capable of making a conscious decision as regards his or her well-being. Prima facie, it appears that there is no mens rea (wrong intentions) involved."

The court further urged the Central government to think over the matter of “reducing the age of prosecutrix from 18 to 16 years as earlier, before amendments, so that injustice should be redressed".