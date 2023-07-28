Madhya Pradesh: Minor Girl Gang-raped Near Famous Temple, Bitten Multiple Times & Brutalised; 2 Held

In a horrific incident reported from Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised by two men in Satna district, police said on Friday. The accused, who have been arrested, reportedly worked for a trust managing a famous temple in the Maihar town of Satna.

The incident took place on Thursday in Maihar, a temple town about 45 km from the district headquarters. The accused allegedly lured the girl to an isolated place and assaulted her, an official said.

Quoting police sources, a PTI report said the accused, identified as Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadoliya, allegedly inserted a hard object in her private parts. However, a senior official said it can be confirmed only after the victim’s medical examination report is received.

“I am not denying that a stick or some other object was inserted into the 12-year-old’s private parts by accused Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadoliya. But this is something that can only be confirmed only in a medical report. We are still awaiting her medical report. Yes she was bleeding and doctors are monitoring her health,” Satna Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta told PTI.

The girl was admitted to a hospital at the divisional headquarters Rewa for advanced medical care, police added.

The victim’s body bore bites and injuries pertaining to sexual assault, SP Gupta said, adding that the team of doctors treating her said her condition was ‘okay’ at the time.

“We are taking legal action against the accused," Gupta added.

The accused, both aged 30, were produced in a local court which sent them into 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

They were booked under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376DB (punishment for gang rape on a female under 12 years of age), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (common intention) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Maa Sharda Devi Mandir Management Committee, Maihar, released a statement stating that the accused, Ravi and Bhadoliya, who were employed with them, were sacked forthwith after a criminal case was filed against them.

“Their indecent act has tarnished the image of the temple," the statement said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the police to take strict action against the accused and assure the best possible medical treatment for the girl.

MP Congress president Kamal Nath condemned the incident and demanded financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the victim.

“The incident of rape with a small girl in Maihar is highly condemnable. Like the Nirbhaya case, the matter of inhumane treatment of the girl child is also coming to the fore. Incidents of atrocities against girls in the state have proved that the Shivraj government has completely failed to provide security to the sisters and daughters. I demand from the Chief Minister that the best treatment should be provided to the daughter and she should be given financial assistance of one crore rupees immediately," the Congress leader tweeted.