Madhya Pradesh: Minor Tribal Girl Choked To Death For Refusing Sexual Advances; 2 Held

Madhya Pradesh police has arrested a man in Sidhi district for allegedly killing a minor girl from a tribal community for rejecting his sexual advances. Police also arrested his accomplice, who helped the man in choking the girl to her death in her own house on the intervening night of August 24 and 25.

Police said the accused, aged around 45, along with his accomplice, entered the girl’s home around midnight, took her to another room, and killed her, according to a report by Indian Express.

As per the police, the accused had earlier put pressure on the girl to have sexual relations with him, but she turned down his advances. It is suspected that the accused killed the girl after learning that she was in a relationship with another man.

Police also suspect the accused raped the minor before killing her as she had injuries to her face and private parts, as well as fractures to her wrists. Police is waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain that.

“We will be able to establish whether she was raped after a forensic examination, but considering the injuries to her private parts, we added sections under POSCO Act as well,” Sidhi Superintendent of Police, Ravindra Verma said, according to the IE report.

“The accused had assaulted the girl after she turned down his sexual advances. He killed her after he was tipped off that she may have been in a relationship with another man The main accused has been previously arrested in an NDPS case," the official added.