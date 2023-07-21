CHANGE LANGUAGE
Madhya Pradesh Village's New Rule: 5 Slaps With Slippers, Rs 500 Fine If Cattle Found Roaming | Video
Madhya Pradesh Village's New Rule: 5 Slaps With Slippers, Rs 500 Fine If Cattle Found Roaming | Video

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 18:18 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

A team of the sarpanch's office were instructed to go door-to-door to announce this new rule. (Representational/News18)

In a unique new ‘decree’, a village sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district announced that anyone who allows their cattle to roam around freely will be slapped five times with slipper and will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

The video of the announcement, now doing rounds on social media, shows its bizarre content, as well as the way it was communicated to the residents of the the Nagnadui village.

A team of the sarpanch’s office were instructed to go door-to-door to announce this new rule.

In a purported video of the same, a man shouts and announces these rules while beating a drum attached to his bicycle.

He is heard saying that villages will be beaten by slippers and fined Rs 500 if they do not abide by the new rule.

