Home » India » 'Bhaiya Mat Maro': MP Woman Kicked, Thrashed With Iron Rod by Shopkeepers As Infant Lies Next to Her | WATCH
'Bhaiya Mat Maro': MP Woman Kicked, Thrashed With Iron Rod by Shopkeepers As Infant Lies Next to Her | WATCH

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 16:57 IST

Sagar Cantonment, India

She is then surrounded by at least 12 to 14 other men, after which they kicking her; the whereabouts of the woman are currently unknown, even as the police is trying to locate her

At least three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with with rods and kicking her, after she refused to vacate a road where they had shops in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city on Thursday.

The hitting took place, even as the woman’s five-month-old baby could be seen lying down near her.

A purported video of the incident, that took place at the main bus stand of the Sagar city, shows the woman sitting on the road when a man comes and starts dragging her.

She is then surrounded by at least 12 to 14 other men, after which they kicking her. A man also assaults her, even as some voices in the back tell them to not hit her.

In one instance, one of the men is seen hitting the woman with an iron rod.

The woman is heard begging for mercy and crying “Bhaiyya,Bhaiyya… mat maro," even as the men continue to beat her.

The middle-aged woman had reportedly went to buy milk from the canteen at the bus stand. Something happened and three men in the canteen thrashed her, police said.

The whereabouts of the woman are currently unknown, even as the police is trying to locate her, Additional Superintendent Of Police, Sagar, Lokesh Sinha said.

Praveen Raikwar (26), Vicky Yadav (20) and Rakesh Prajapathi (40) were arrested by Gopalganj police said Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha.

According to a senior police officer, the woman was apparently deranged.

The men were identified, and it was known that they owned the shops nearby, and tried to shoo the woman from the area. They assaulted her, when she refused to vacate the area, Sinha added.

Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

