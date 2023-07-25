Madras HC Directs Police to Take Action on Old Age Home Issue

The Madras high court has directed the police to immediately take action against persons who are causing disturbance in running an old age home in the city. Disposing of a petition filed by M/s Athulya Assisted Living Pvt.Ltd, Justice N Anand Venkatesh in his recent order said if required, protection shall also be given to the petitioner to ensure that no one interferes with the running of the Old Age Home.

The direction was given to the Inspector of Police, Pallavaram Police Station.

The petitioner submitted he was running the home and was providing health care services for the elderly people. He had obtained a necessary license in this regard.

Senior Counsel Abudu Kumar, appearing for the petitioner submitted that persons in and around the place were causing threat to the petitioner and were bent upon causing problems following which he filed a police complaint recently.

Though FIR was registered the threat perspective continues and hence, the petitioner approached the court, he added.

In his order, the judge said if the petitioner was running the home by obtaining proper license and the same was registered under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009, no one can be permitted to interfere with the same and cause any threat.