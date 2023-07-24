Madurai Student Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Running in Marathon, Dies; Had Epileptic Seizure Too

A 20-year-old student from Tamil Nadu died of cardiac arrest after participating in a marathon in Madurai. Reportedly, he suffered from an epileptic episode a few hours after the run. Police are trying to find out the exact reason for his death.

According to a report in India Today, the deceased, identified as Dinesh Kumar from Kallakurichi, participated in the Uthiram 2023 blood donation marathon on Sunday. The marathon was flagged off by Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy.

The report quoted his friends as saying that after successfully finishing the marathon early in the morning, Dinesh appeared to be in good health for about an hour. However, he later complained of uneasiness and went to a restroom, they said.

Dinesh’s friends later found out that he was suffering from an epileptic episode, and immediately rushed him to the Rajaji Government Hospital in the vicinity.

The report stated that the hospital authorities admitted him to the emergency ward around 8:45 am, where he was given artificial respiration and life support treatment. Hours after being brought to the hospital, he suffered a cardiac arrest around 10:10 am, the hospital authorities were quoted.

Though the medical officials tried to revive him, he was pronounced dead at 10:45 am, the authorities said. The IT report stated that a police complaint has been filed in the matter and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to further analyze the reason for his death.

The report quoted officials as saying that Dinesh Kumar was a final-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering degree at a private college in Madurai.