CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka GovtPM ModiWrestler ProtestCannes 2023Heart Attack
Home » India » Maha: 2 Killed in Motorbike-Car Collision in Palghar
1-MIN READ

Maha: 2 Killed in Motorbike-Car Collision in Palghar

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:55 IST

Palghar, India

The deceased – Narendra Chintaman Bari (42) and Rupesh Bari (40) – worked at a company in the MIDC.(Representational Image/ANI)

The deceased – Narendra Chintaman Bari (42) and Rupesh Bari (40) – worked at a company in the MIDC.(Representational Image/ANI)

The accident took place at around 7:30 pm on Sunday near Palgaon in Boisar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area

Two persons returning home from work were killed when a car collided head-on with their motorcycle in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 7:30 pm on Sunday near Palgaon in Boisar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, an official from the police control room told PTI.

The deceased – Narendra Chintaman Bari (42) and Rupesh Bari (40) – worked at a company in the MIDC. They were returning home when the car collided with their two-wheeler, the official said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The car driver was detained and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding there were three more persons in the vehicle.

It was not yet known if the car driver was under the influence of alcohol, he said.

top videos

    After the incident, residents of Nandgaon village gathered near a hospital and demanded immediate arrest of the person responsible for the two deaths.

    They complained to the police about the rash and negligent driving by car drivers leading to fatal accidents in the area and said such incidents need to be checked.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. accident
    2. bike
    3. car
    4. Palghar
    5. maharashtra
    first published:May 22, 2023, 08:55 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 08:55 IST