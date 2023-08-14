CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha: 3 of Family Killed, 2 Others Injured as Truck Hits 2 Motorbikes in Chandrapur
1-MIN READ

Maha: 3 of Family Killed, 2 Others Injured as Truck Hits 2 Motorbikes in Chandrapur

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 13:28 IST

Chandrapur, India

The accidents took place on Sunday evening in Rajura tehsil (Representative Image/News18)

: A couple and their three-year-old daughter were killed and two other persons injured when a truck hit two motorbikes in quick succession in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, police said on Monday.

The accidents took place on Sunday evening in Rajura tehsil, they said.

The truck, heading from Sasti to Rajura, first hit a motorbike on which two persons were travelling. Both of them received injuries, Rajura police station officer Vishal Nagargoje said.

After travelling a short distance, the truck hit another motorcycle near a petrol pump.

A man, Nilesh Vaidya, resident of Gurudev Nagar in Rajura tehsil, his wife Rupali and their minor daughter, who were returning home on the two-wheeler, died on the spot, the official said.

The truck driver was arrested, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
