CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionCBI Director Cyclone MochaRaghav ChadhaKarnataka CM
Home » India » Maha: 42-year-old Woman Ends Life After Fight with Children
1-MIN READ

Maha: 42-year-old Woman Ends Life After Fight with Children

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 23:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Citing the version of her son and daughter, the official said there was a quarrel between the mother and children at their home on May 9. (Representative image)

Citing the version of her son and daughter, the official said there was a quarrel between the mother and children at their home on May 9. (Representative image)

The woman, who lived with her son, daughter and grandson, ran a Chinese food stall in Kotwali area.

A 42-year-old woman consumed poison and died a few days later apparently after a fight with her children in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman, who lived with her son, daughter and grandson, ran a Chinese food stall in Kotwali area.

Citing the version of her son and daughter, the official said there was a quarrel between the mother and children at their home on May 9.

Hours later, the daughter found her lying unconscious in the Chinese stall.

top videos

    She was rushed to a hospital where she died on May 13, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

    Disclaimer:If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    first published:May 14, 2023, 23:44 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 23:44 IST