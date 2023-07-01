Maha: 'Bread Making' Classes in This Village School is Helping Student's Education; See How

With the aim of making all students learn cooking as an essential skill, a District Council school in Maharashtra’s Sangli has started a ‘My Bread’ (Majhi Bhakri) initiative.

The school, which is situated in the Kulalawadi village of Sangli district’s and houses a majority of sugar cane labours. These labourers are off on the fields for over half the year, and their children left behind face issues in finding food.

Taking this into account, the District Council teacher Bhaktaraj Garaje decided to start this programme and teach boys and girls to make their own food.

This skill has decreased the migration of students with their parents in order to sustain themselves and has hence played a vital role in ensuring their education does not get hampered.

This programme has been going on since eight years, and to encourage more students to participate a competition was started among Class 3rd to 8th. A total of 80 students participated in this and students who made the tastiest bread were given awards.

The programme now teaches cooking to 250 students — 150 girls and 100 boys.

Apart from bread, other types of recipes have also been included in this cooking workshop, Garaje told News18.

In 2016, the school had organised its first bread making competition.

“At that time, students did not know how to make bread. They could not make bread and they were ashamed of not knowing this skill. Parents forbid giving flour to make bread," Garaje said.

Due to lack of flour, the students were taught how to make bread using cow dung, Garaje highlighted.