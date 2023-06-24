CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in USDeadly UP AccidentMumbai Vande MetroWeather ForecastKarnataka Bus Brawl
Home » India » Maha: Case Registered Against Two Brothers for Duping Flat Buyers of Rs 1.5 Crore
1-MIN READ

Maha: Case Registered Against Two Brothers for Duping Flat Buyers of Rs 1.5 Crore

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 14:32 IST

Thane, India

The case against Kharghar residents Laxman Devaji Vavia (Patel) and his brother Haresh came on a complaint by a tax consultant from Mulund (Representational Image/ANI)

The case against Kharghar residents Laxman Devaji Vavia (Patel) and his brother Haresh came on a complaint by a tax consultant from Mulund (Representational Image/ANI)

The brothers have been accused of selling flats to the five that were either mortgaged or already sold to others, said the official citing the complaint filed at the CBD Belapur police station

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly duping five persons of nearly Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of selling them flats, an official said on Saturday.

The case against Kharghar residents Laxman Devaji Vavia (Patel) and his brother Haresh came on a complaint by a tax consultant from Mulund, a Mumbai suburb, and four of his friends.

The brothers have been accused of selling flats to the five that were either mortgaged or already sold to others, said the official citing the complaint filed at the CBD Belapur police station.

While the transactions began in 2018, the brothers neither handed over the flats to the complainants nor returned the money even after repeated follow-ups, he said. The case was registered on Friday and no arrests have been made yet, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. maharashtra
  2. thane
  3. cheating
first published:June 24, 2023, 14:32 IST
last updated:June 24, 2023, 14:32 IST