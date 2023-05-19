CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha: Cop Attacked, Injured While Arresting Thief in Palghar

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 15:09 IST

Palghar, India

The accused attacked and injured havildar Anil Nagre with a knife and threatened the other policemen present at the scene. (Representational Image/IANS)

The incident took place at Dhanibaugh Naka on Thursday evening when a team of policemen arrived there to nab the accused who had come to sell a stolen mobile phone

A policeman was attacked while arresting a man allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Dhanibaugh Naka on Thursday evening when a team of policemen arrived there to nab the accused who had come to sell a stolen mobile phone, an official from Valiv police station said.

    The accused attacked and injured havildar Anil Nagre with a knife and threatened the other policemen present at the scene, he said. The accused was nabbed after a chase and devices worth Rs 81,000 were recovered from him, the official said.

    An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
