Maha: 'Dress Code' for Devotees Imposed at Four Temples in Nagpur

A “Vastra Samhita" or dress code has been introduced at four temples in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra, an association of temples in the state has said. The issue of dress code in places of worship was in the news earlier this month when the famous Tulja Bhavani temple in the state tried to regulate how visiting devotees dress before withdrawing the fiat.

The Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangha (federation of temples in Maharashtra) has come out with a “Vastra Samhita" for temples across the state, its coordinator Sunil Ghanwat told reporters in Nagpur on Friday. It was implemented at Gopalkrishna temple in Dhantoli, Sankatmochan Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Bellori (Saoner), Brihaspati temple in Kanolibara and Durgamata temple in Hilltop area in Nagpur city from Friday, he said.

Devotees should not wear “objectionable" clothes, he said, adding that the decision was taken after a meeting of the Maharashtra Temple Trust Council at Jalgaon in north Maharashtra in February. “The primary objective is to protect the sanctity of temples. Such codes are in place at many temples," Ghanwat claimed.

He said he would also request Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to implement the code at temples controlled by the government. A few days ago, the Tulja Bhavani temple in Osmanabad district tried to ban “indecent" clothes, such as shorts and Bermudas, on its premises. But the order was withdrawn within hours after it triggered an outrage.