CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit Pawar NewsPM Modi ResidenceGuru Purnima 2023UCCOdisha Train Accident
Home » India » Maha: Fire Breaks Out in Palghar Godown, No Report of Injuries; Dousing Operations Underway
1-MIN READ

Maha: Fire Breaks Out in Palghar Godown, No Report of Injuries; Dousing Operations Underway

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 23:50 IST

Palghar, India

Three fire engines and Disaster Management Cell personnel are on the spot to douse the blaze. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Three fire engines and Disaster Management Cell personnel are on the spot to douse the blaze. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

There are no reports as yet of anyone getting injured in the blaze that started at 9:30pm, chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

A fire broke out in the godown of a chemical factory in Tarapur MIDC in Maharashtra’s Palghar district late Monday evening, an official said. There are no reports as yet of anyone getting injured in the blaze that started at 9:30pm, chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

”Three fire engines and Disaster Management Cell personnel are on the spot to douse the blaze and the operation is underway. The cause of the fire is not known at the moment,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. fire
  2. maharashtra
  3. Palghar
first published:July 03, 2023, 23:43 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 23:50 IST