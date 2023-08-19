Maha: Four Arrested After Man Chops Off Finger to Protest Tardy Probe into Suicide of Brother, His Wife

Thane police in Maharashtra on Friday arrested four persons for alleged abetment of the suicide of a man and his wife, hours after his brother chopped off his own finger on camera to protest the `tardy pace’ of probe in the case.

Nandkumar Nanavare and his wife Ujjwala Nanavare allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the terrace of their house at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on August 1.

Kamlesh Nikam, Naresh Gaikwad, Ganpati Kamble and Shashikant Sathe were arrested in connection with the case on the basis of the suicide note, said a local police official.

But the arrests came only after Dhananjay Nanavare, Nandkumar’s brother, chopped off his finger with a dagger near Phaltan town in Satara district earlier on Friday. A purported video of his act went viral.

In the video, Dhananjay alleged that a ”minister” was involved in the case, and his brother named him before dying, but no action was being taken.

Until he got justice, he would cut a body part every week and send it to the government, he said, before proceeding to chop off a finger with a dagger.

Later he landed at the Phaltan city police station and was rushed to a hospital. He is now admitted to a private hospital in Pune, a police official said.

