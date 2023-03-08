CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Holi 2023Women's DayBengaluru NewsMumbai RainUmesh Pal Murder
Home » India » Maha: Four Members of Family Rescued from Building on Fire in Nagpur City
1-MIN READ

Maha: Four Members of Family Rescued from Building on Fire in Nagpur City

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 13:42 IST

Nagpur, India

The family got trapped after a blaze erupted in the ground-plus-two storey building at around 9 pm on Tuesday (Representative Image: PTI)

The family got trapped after a blaze erupted in the ground-plus-two storey building at around 9 pm on Tuesday (Representative Image: PTI)

Nobody was injured in the incident

Fire Brigade personnel rescued a family of four, including two minor children, from a building engulfed in fire in Nandanvan area in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The family got trapped after a blaze erupted in the ground-plus-two storey building at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

“The fire broke out in a garment shop located on the ground floor and was spreading upwards, throwing out thick smoke that engulfed the entire building including the only staircase," the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said in a release.

RELATED NEWS

The family got stuck on the second floor and decided to jump from the terrace in panic. However, teams of the fire brigade and civic officials reached the spot in time and rescued the family.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. fire
  2. maharashtra
  3. Nagpur
first published:March 08, 2023, 13:42 IST
last updated:March 08, 2023, 13:42 IST
Read More