CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Supreme CourtCyclone MochaAmritsar BlastHeart AttackHeatwave
Home » India » Maha Govt Drops All Charges Against Mumbai Ex-top Cop Param Bir Singh, Revokes Suspension
1-MIN READ

Maha Govt Drops All Charges Against Mumbai Ex-top Cop Param Bir Singh, Revokes Suspension

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 16:14 IST

Mumbai, India

As per the order, the period of the retired IPS officer's suspension should be treated as he was on duty. (Photo: ANI)

As per the order, the period of the retired IPS officer's suspension should be treated as he was on duty. (Photo: ANI)

Singh was suspended in December 2021 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in office

The Maharashtra government has dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and revoked his suspension order issued in late 2021, an official said on Friday.

At least four FIRs related to extortion were registered against Singh in Mumbai and adjoining Thane.

The order revoking his suspension was issued by the state home department on Wednesday, the official said.

top videos

    As per the order, the period of the retired IPS officer’s suspension should be treated as he was on duty, he said.

    Singh was suspended in December 2021 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in office.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    first published:May 12, 2023, 16:14 IST
    last updated:May 12, 2023, 16:14 IST