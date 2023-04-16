Maharashtra: Heatwave Kills 8 At Khargar Award Event, CM Shinde Announces Rs 5 Lakh Relief

At least eight people have died, while 50 were taken to the hospital after over 120 people suffered from heat-related health issues due to sun exposure on Sunday during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the MGM hospital where the patients are being treated. The chief minister has announced compensation of Rs five lakh to the kin of those deceased, sources told News18.

Twenty-four people are currently being treated at the hospital.

Social activist Dattatreya Narayan alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was given the Maharashtra Bhushan award and lakhs of his followers attended the grand event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award, instituted by the Maharashtra government, to Dharmadhikari.

The event, for which people had started gathering since morning, began around 11.30 am and went on till around 1 pm.

The seating arrangement for the attendees was also made open without any shed.

“A total of 123 people complained of heat-related health ailments, like dehydration during the event. They were immediately referred to the 30 medical booths set up at the venue. Thirteen of the patients, who needed further treatment, were shifted to different private hospitals and the condition of one of them is serious," a revenue department official, who was on duty at the venue, said.

“A total of 30 doctors were deployed at the medical booths that had intensive care unit (ICU) facilities to treat people at the venue," she said, news agency PTI reported.

The NCP has reacted to this, with Suraj Chavan saying that innocent people have died due to “negligence of the government."

महाराष्ट्र भूषण पुरस्कार सोहळा उन्हामध्ये ठेऊन सरकारच्या निष्काळजीपणामुळे काही निष्पाप लोकांचा मृत्यू झाल्याचे व अनेक लोक गंभीर असल्याचे समजते.हा सरकारने केलेला मनुष्यवध आहे.यासाठी सरकारवर सदोष मनुष्यवधाचा गुन्हा दाखल झाला पाहिजे.— Suraj Chavan (सूरज चव्हाण) (@surajvchavan) April 16, 2023

In a Tweet in Hindu, Chavan said, “by keeping the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in the sun, it is believed that some innocent people have died and many people have died due to the negligence of the government. This is a case of culpable homicide by the government."

