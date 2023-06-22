CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » Maha: Husband, In-laws Held for Killing Woman, Tried to Pass it off as Suicide
1-MIN READ

Maha: Husband, In-laws Held for Killing Woman, Tried to Pass it off as Suicide

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 18:03 IST

Akola, India

A case has been registered against the trio under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.(Representative Image/News18)

A case has been registered against the trio under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.(Representative Image/News18)

The 32-year-old was killed as she would apparently refuse to work in the field, an official said

The police in Maharashtra’s Akola district have arrested a woman’s husband and his parents after they killed her and tried to pass off the murder as suicide, an official said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was killed as she would apparently refuse to work in the field, the official said.

According to the police, Jaya Gopal Patond (32), who lived in Dahigaon Avtade under the jurisdiction of Telhara police station, was found dead on Wednesday morning.

Her husband Gopal Sadhan Patond and his parents told the police that she died by suicide.

However, the autopsy report showed that Jaya had been strangulated to death, prompting the police to arrest the trio, who then confessed to killing her, the official said.

Quoting the accused, Dnyanoba Phad, in charge of Telhara police station, said Jaya and Gopal had frequent fights over her refusal to work in the field. This led to the murder, he said.

A case has been registered against the trio under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. maharashtra
  2. maharashtra crime
  3. akola
first published:June 22, 2023, 18:03 IST
last updated:June 22, 2023, 18:03 IST