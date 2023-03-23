CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha Judge Hit By Two-Wheeler During Evening Walk, Grievously Injured in Kolhapur
1-MIN READ

Maha Judge Hit By Two-Wheeler During Evening Walk, Grievously Injured in Kolhapur

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 14:08 IST

Kolhapur, India

Two-wheeler rider Anil Jadhav, who also suffered injuries in the incident, was booked under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, police said. (Representational Photo)

Judge RN Ambatkar was out on an evening walk along Yadrav-Jambhali road in Shirol on Tuesday when the incident took place , he said.

A 54-year-old district judge suffered grievous injuries after he was hit by a two-wheeler in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, a police official said on Thursday.

Judge RN Ambatkar was out on an evening walk along Yadrav-Jambhali road in Shirol on Tuesday when the incident took place , he said.

“He received injuries to the head and is in the ICU. He underwent a surgery on Wednesday," Assistant Inspector Abhijit Patil of Shahpur police station said.

Doctors treating him said he was on ventilator support.

Two-wheeler rider Anil Jadhav, who also suffered injuries in the incident, was booked under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, API Patil said.

March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023