CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi Rain NewsPragati Maidan TunnelBarack ObamaAmrik Sukhdev Dhaba
Home » India » Maha Man Arrested for Cutting Cake With Sword, Booked Under Arms Act
1-MIN READ

Maha Man Arrested for Cutting Cake With Sword, Booked Under Arms Act

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 17:55 IST

Thane, India

The video of the incident has now gone viral. (Photo: News18)

The video of the incident has now gone viral. (Photo: News18)

An FIR has been registered against him under sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and other relevant sections of the law

A man from Maharashtra’s Thane was arrested after he was seen cutting a cake with a sword. The accused has been identified as Irfan Dastgir Jamadar.

The police have seized the sword. The video of the incident has now gone viral.

An FIR has been registered against him under sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and other relevant sections of the law.

In a similar case last week, four people including two minors were booked in Pune for allegedly using a sword to cut a cake sitting atop a car in a public place during a birthday celebration.

Quoting officials of the Sahakarnagar police station, an Indian Express Report said a group of around 20 boys gathered in the area to celebrate the birthday of a 19-year-old local resident, who used a sword to cut his birthday cake.

Police launched an investigation into the incident after receiving a complaint. Images and videos of the incident also surfaced on social media.

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. arrest
  2. maharashtra
first published:June 26, 2023, 17:47 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 17:55 IST