Maha: Man Stabs Friend to Death During Quarrel; Held
Maha: Man Stabs Friend to Death During Quarrel; Held

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 14:21 IST

Thane, India

The victim managed to escape from the scene but fell some distance away. People in the vicinity rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.(Representative Image/News18)

The two men were consuming alcohol, when they entered into a heated argument and the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed the victim Shailesh Shilvant (28) multiple times

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his friend to death in an inebriated state during a quarrel in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Pisavali area of Dombivili town on Sunday night, an official said.

The two men were consuming alcohol, when they entered into a heated argument and the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed the victim Shailesh Shilvant (28) multiple times, inspector Suresh Madne of Manpada police station said.

The victim managed to escape from the scene but fell some distance away. People in the vicinity rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said. The accused was taken into custody following a probe, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 26, 2023, 14:21 IST
