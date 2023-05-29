CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha: Minor Boy Injured as Thane Building Plaster Falls on Him
Maha: Minor Boy Injured as Thane Building Plaster Falls on Him

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:12 IST

Thane, India

A portion of plaster from the building's second floor fell on the boy, who received minor injuries. (Representational Image/ANI)

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday when the boy, a resident of a nearby chawl (tenements), was walking on a street near the building located in Kisan Nagar

An eight-year-old boy was injured after a portion of the external plaster of a building fell on him in Maharashtra’s Thane city, civic officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday when the boy, a resident of a nearby chawl (tenements), was walking on a street near the building located in Kisan Nagar, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

A portion of plaster from the building’s second floor fell on the boy, who received minor injuries, he said.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital and given first aid, the official said.

    After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and cordoned off a part of the street around the building as a safety measure, he said.

    There was a risk of the remaining plaster of the building also falling on the street, the official said, adding civic engineers will soon take a decision on it.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 29, 2023, 10:12 IST
