Maha: Minor Boy Injured as Thane Building Plaster Falls on Him

An eight-year-old boy was injured after a portion of the external plaster of a building fell on him in Maharashtra’s Thane city, civic officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday when the boy, a resident of a nearby chawl (tenements), was walking on a street near the building located in Kisan Nagar, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

A portion of plaster from the building’s second floor fell on the boy, who received minor injuries, he said.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital and given first aid, the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and cordoned off a part of the street around the building as a safety measure, he said.

There was a risk of the remaining plaster of the building also falling on the street, the official said, adding civic engineers will soon take a decision on it.