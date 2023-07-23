Maha: MNS Workers Ransack Nashik Toll Plaza After Raj Thackeray's Son is Stopped

CHANGE LANGUAGE
July 23, 2023

Some Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers allegedly ransacked a toll plaza in Nashik in the early hours of Sunday after party leader Amit Thackeray was stopped at it earlier, an official said.

He is the son of MNS founder Raj Thackeray and was reportedly stopped at Gonde toll plaza in Sinnar at 9:15pm on Saturday while on his way to Mumbai due to some mismatch in his vehicle’s Fastag details, he said.

At around 2:30am on Sunday, a mob, allegedly MNS workers, ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

“A probe is underway into the incident and further action will be taken after CCTV etc is checked. We have not got any complaint (from toll plaza staffers) but a process to register a case is on," the Wavi police station official said.

