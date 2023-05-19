CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha: One Dead, Three Injured as Truck's Diesel Tank Explodes in Nagpur Garage

PTI

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 00:00 IST

Nagpur, India

The explosion took place when the tank was being cut with a gas cutter at a local garage. . (Image: Reuters)

One person was killed and three others were injured after the diesel tank of a truck exploded when it was being cut in Nagpur on Friday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place at 11:30am in Sugat Nagar area and the deceased has been identified as gas welder Takdirraj Kamble (35), the official said.

    “The explosion took place when the tank was being cut with a gas cutter at a local garage. Three persons have suffered serious injuries. The tank was emptied of diesel, after which Kamble tried to cut it. The tank exploded," he said.

    “People and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started relief operations. Kamble died while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital. Two others are critical. A probe has shown the explosion may have taken place due to presence of gas after the diesel was removed," the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 19, 2023, 23:58 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 00:00 IST