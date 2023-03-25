Maha: Roadside Vendor Couple Beats Up Minor Siblings; Booked

A case has been registered against a woman and her husband, who sell footwear on a pavement, for allegedly beating up two minor children of her sister with sticks in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night, after which one of the two siblings – a girl – was admitted to a hospital, they said.

“The couple sells footwear at a small roadside stall in Indira Nagar locality. Last night, water from a nearby locality started flowing on the road, due to which the footwear at their stall got damaged to some extent. Enraged over it, the couple asked the minor siblings, who are children of the woman’s sister, why they did not save their goods from getting damaged," an official of Srinagar police station said.

The accused couple then beat up the minor siblings aged 14 and 16 with sticks and also slapped them, he said.

Due to the assault, the 14-year-old girl suffered injuries on her face. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and a first information report (FIR) was registered against the couple early on Saturday, he added.

The minors’ mother lodged a complaint, in which she said that the couple used to frequently quarrelled with her over petty issues.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against the accused.

