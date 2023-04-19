CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Maha: Street Vendor Killed, Pedestrian Hurt as Ambulance Hits Them
Maha: Street Vendor Killed, Pedestrian Hurt as Ambulance Hits Them

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 21:24 IST

Nagpur, India

Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving.(Representational Image/News18)

The injured duo was rushed to the government hospital where doctors declared the 59-year-old vendor dead

A 59-year-old street vendor was killed and a pedestrian was injured after a speeding ambulance hit them in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving. The incident occurred in Sakardara area on Tuesday evening when the ambulance was shifting a body.

The injured duo was rushed to the government hospital where doctors declared the 59-year-old vendor dead.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
