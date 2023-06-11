Maha: Three Youngsters Dead as Truck Hits Motorcycle in Palghar

Three persons in the 19-22 age group were killed in a road accident on Mumbai -Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The deceased were travelling on a motorcycle when it was hit by a container truck near Sativali on Saturday night, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

“The truck has moved towards Gujarat and has been identified. The deceased are Suraj Thackeray (20), Mayur Thackeray (19) and Naresh Bhoir (22), all residents of Vikramgad," he said.

Manor police has registered an offence and efforts are on to nab the truck driver, he added.