Maha: Two Teens Die of Electrocution in Thane District

Two teenagers died of electrocution at a farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at a farmhouse in Badlapur on Saturday evening, an official said.
The boys, who were cousins, were doing some work at a relative’s farmhouse, when they came in contact with a metal door and got electrocuted, he said.
Jayesh Bekar (19) and his cousin Kumar (17) were rushed to a local hospital were the doctors declared them brought dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)