CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Home » India » Maha: Two Teens Die of Electrocution in Thane District
1-MIN READ

Maha: Two Teens Die of Electrocution in Thane District

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 15:06 IST

Thane, India

The incident took place at a farmhouse in Badlapur on Saturday evening (Representational image/PTI)

The incident took place at a farmhouse in Badlapur on Saturday evening (Representational image/PTI)

The boys, who were cousins, were doing some work at a relative's farmhouse, when they came in contact with a metal door and got electrocuted

Two teenagers died of electrocution at a farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a farmhouse in Badlapur on Saturday evening, an official said.

The boys, who were cousins, were doing some work at a relative’s farmhouse, when they came in contact with a metal door and got electrocuted, he said.

Jayesh Bekar (19) and his cousin Kumar (17) were rushed to a local hospital were the doctors declared them brought dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. thane
  2. maharashtra
  3. electrocution
first published:June 27, 2023, 15:06 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 15:06 IST