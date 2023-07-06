CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha: Unidentified Person Booked for Throwing Cat Off Second Floor Flat, Killing It
1-MIN READ

Maha: Unidentified Person Booked for Throwing Cat Off Second Floor Flat, Killing It

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 19:24 IST

Thane, India

The incident took place at 9:30 pm on Wednesday in a housing society. (File photo/Shutterstock)

The incident took place at 9:30 pm on Wednesday in a housing society. (File photo/Shutterstock)

The incident took place at 9:30 pm on Wednesday in a housing society in Thakurli, the Tilaknagar police station official said

An unidentified person was booked in Dombivali in Thane district for killing a cat by throwing it from a second-floor flat, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 9:30 pm on Wednesday in a housing society in Thakurli, the Tilaknagar police station official said.

“As per the complaint by a woman social worker, a resident of the building threw the cat from a second-floor flat, killing the animal on the spot. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and efforts are on to nab the accused,” the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
