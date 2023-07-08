Maha: Viral Video Shows Youngsters Swimming in Flooded Uran Station; CR Says Premises Under Contruction

A video of flooded premises of the new Uran railway station in Raigad district has surfaced on social media, in which youngsters can be seen swimming in chest deep waters.

The video has raised doubts about the readiness of the railway station, which is slated to be inaugurated soon.

Uran railway station is the last station on the newly constructed Belapur-Seawood-Uran railway line that will provide suburban train connectivity to a part of Raigad district.

The 17-second video on social media shows the inundated subway of the station where some youngsters can be seen swimming in chest deep waters and diving from the staircase.

While confirming that the video was of Uran railway station, the Central Railway’s chief public relations manager Dr Shivraj Manaspure said, “The railway station’s construction is not complete yet. Some allied works such as drainage and others yet to be finished." Reacting to the video shared on Twitter, the Central Railway clarified that the construction of the building is still underway and it is not open for public use.

“The building is in an under construction phase. It’s not yet commissioned and not opened for public use," the Central Railway said in its tweet, requesting people not to use the premises for such activities (swimming) for safety reasons.

The Belapur-Seawood-Uran railway line is about 27 km long. In the first phase of the project, 13 km long Belapur-Seawood-Kharkoparline was opened to the public in the last few years, while the 14-km line between Kharkopar and Uran is yet to be operational.