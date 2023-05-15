CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha: Woman, Boyfriend Commit Suicide in Palghar
Maha: Woman, Boyfriend Commit Suicide in Palghar

May 15, 2023, 10:59 IST

Palghar, India

A man and a woman allegedly ended their lives in Maharashtra's Palghar district after entering into a suicide pact as they feared their families would not approve of their relationship.

A man and a woman allegedly ended their lives in Maharashtra's Palghar district after entering into a suicide pact as they feared their families would not approve of their relationship. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A passer-by on Sunday evening spotted the bodies hanging from a tree on a hill in the Talasari area and alerted local police

A 20-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend allegedly ended their lives in Maharashtra’s Palghar district after entering into a “suicide pact" as they feared their families would not approve of their relationship, police said on Monday.

A passer-by on Sunday evening spotted the bodies hanging from a tree on a hill in the Talasari area and alerted local police, they said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem, a Talasari police station house officer said.

The duo had a constant fear that their families might not accept their relationship. They entered into a “suicide pact" and allegedly hanged themselves from a tree in the hill area, the official said.

    A case of accidental death has been registered, an official from Palghar rural police control room told PTI.

    A probe was on into the case, the police added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
