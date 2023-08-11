Maha: Woman Dies by Suicide With 9-Year-Old Son by Jumping Into Well; Husband, In-Laws Booked

A woman allegedly committed suicide with her nine-year-old son by jumping into a well at a village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, police said on Friday.

The police have registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman’s husband and her in-laws, an official said.

Manisha Narwade (32) allegedly jumped into a well along with her son Omkar in Pathardi village of Ahmednagar district on August 9, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the woman took the extreme step as she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws, the official said.

Angered by the incident, villagers set fire to the house of the woman’s in-laws and demanded strict action against them, police said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)"