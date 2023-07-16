CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » Maha: Woman Shopkeeper Injured in Attack by Another Woman
1-MIN READ

Maha: Woman Shopkeeper Injured in Attack by Another Woman

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 11:11 IST

Palghar, India

The victim received injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.(Representative Image)

The victim received injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.(Representative Image)

The police said that a dispute between the two women led the accused attack the victim with a sharp weapon

A woman operating a photocopy shop in Maharashtra’s Palghar district was injured after another woman allegedly attacked her with a knife following a dispute, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at the shop located in Virar area on Saturday evening, senior police inspector Rajendra Kamble said. The accused went to the victim’s shop for getting a photocopy done. The two had some dispute following which the accused attacked the victim with the sharp weapon, he said.

The victim received injuries and was rushed to a local hospital where she was undergoing treatment, the police said. A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions and a probe was on into it, they said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. maharashtra
  2. woman
  3. knife attack
first published:July 16, 2023, 11:11 IST
last updated:July 16, 2023, 11:11 IST