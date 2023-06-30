Mahakumbh Facelift: Prayagraj to Get Whole New Look with Green Cover for Roads, Makeover for Ancient Temples

There is good news for those planning to visit Prayagraj to catch a glimpse of the Mahakumbh 2025. They can now enjoy a smooth, hassle-free drive amid lush green cover as the Uttar Pradesh government is planning a massive facelift of all roads leading to the fair site as part of preparations for the 45-day religious event likely to start from January 13, 2025.

The state government has roped in its own departments and multiple agencies for the project. “The facelift includes adding green cover to roads, beautification of parks, artificial lakes and ancient temples ahead of Mahakumbh 2025,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, the mela adhikari who recently inspected the roads and ordered them to be widened and saplings planted along them.

“Our aim behind the move is to create a pleasant experience for visitors and to portray a cleaner and greener image of UP. Hence, as part of the facelift, we are first adding green cover to the roads leading to the fair area for which we have initially shortlisted around 10,” he said.

Besides, he has also ordered the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and municipal corporation to submit a proposal for setting up massive green belts on all the connecting roads in the next 15 days.

Other than roads, Anand also ordered the beautification of five other roads, including Kothaparcha crossing to Ram Bhawan crossing, the road under the new Yamuna bridge to Lowther Road, Ewing Christian College to Kothaparcha, Kothaparcha to Kydganj and new Yamuna bridge and the road connecting Sulaki crossing to Mutthiganj police station and Baluaghat crossing. “We will remove encroachment and unwanted electricity poles, illuminate roads, lay underground wires and paint the walls,” he said.

This is not all, the state government is also planning to give a makeover to ancient temples, lakes and other places of public congregation in Prayagraj, ahead of Mahakumbh 2025. The ancient Nagvasuki temple beside the Ganga, the artificial lake inside the historic Chandra Shekhar Azad Park are some of the sites that will be decked up for the upcoming fest.

“An initial first instalment of Rs 1.15 crore has been released following the rejuvenation of the artificial lake in CSA park. Also, an instalment of Rs 21.26 crore has been allocated for the facelift of the ancient Nagvasuki temple,” Anand added.

In 2025, the fair will begin with the bathing festival of Paush Purnima on January 13, followed by Makar Sankranti shahi snan on January 14 and Mauni Amavasya bathing festival on January 29. The bathing festival of Basant Panchami, which will be the third and final shahi snan of this fair will take place on February 3.

According to a senior state tourism department official, the three ‘shahi snans’ will be held in the first 21 days of the fair. Notably, the bathing festivals witness seers and saints from the 13 recognised ancient Hindu monastic orders of the country called ‘akhadas’. They arrive on the banks of the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati in a royal procession attracting thousands of pilgrims and shutterbugs from across the globe.