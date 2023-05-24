‘Mahakumbh of Games’ in UP: Over 4,000 Athletes, 207 Universities to Take Part in 10-Day Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the opening ceremony of the Khelo India University Games to be held in Uttar Pradesh on May 25. Over 4,000 athletes and officials from 207 universities across the country are expected to take part in 21 disciplines in a 10-day-long event, said to be ‘Mahakumbha of Games’.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Anurag Thakur and Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik are also likely to be present at the event.

Inauguration of the games will be held at the Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University in Lucknow on May 25.

Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Navneet Sehgal, said singer Kailash Kher will perform at the inauguration ceremony where various cultural programmes will also be organised to highlight UP’s rich cultural heritage. He informed that alongside dignitaries and eminent sportspersons, schoolchildren and NCC cadets will also be present at the function.

“Ministers from all the states of the country including Uttar Pradesh are being invited to the inauguration ceremony. Special care will be taken for the facilities of the visitors attending the function. Signage related to the venue of the programme will be put up at various places. A help desk will be set up at the airport… Buses and food will be arranged for the participating children,” said Sehgal.

Besides, elaborate arrangements have been made at the BBD University, hostels have been prepared to accommodate 800 women and 400 men. And food arrangements have been made in order to facilitate the sportspersons who would take part in the event, which is the third edition of the Khelo India University Games.

While five cities of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, Varanasi, GB Nagar and Gorakhpur will host most of the events, shooting events will be held in New Delhi.

Sehgal further said this ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ will portray altogether a different image of UP and also give boost to the sports culture and attract fresh talent.