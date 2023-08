One person has been reported to be dead following a building collapse in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar area of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon.

#WATCH | One person dead in building collapse in Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar area of Jalgaon in Maharashtra; search and rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/6TP5sM0a6X— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

Search and rescue operations are currently underway as several others have also been injured in this mishap.

(With inputs from ANI)