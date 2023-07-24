Maharashtra: 11 Held, Five Minors Detained in Tiger Poaching Case in Gadchiroli

A special task force (STF) has arrested 11 persons and detained five minors in connection with a tiger poaching case and seized tiger nails from them in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, an official said on Monday.

The STF comprising personnel from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) and Gadchiroli forest department apprehended the accused, including six men, five women and five minors on Sunday, he said.

As per a release issued by the TATR, the STF conducted a raid in Ambeshivani area of Gadchiroli with the help of the local police, and confiscated animal traps and three tiger nails.

Based on the information received from the accused, a few more suspects were detained from Dhule district of Maharashtra and the neighbouring state of Telangana, it stated.

A case has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and further investigation is underway, the release said.

With these arrests, the forest and police departments have busted a tiger poaching racket operating in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra and Telangana, it stated.