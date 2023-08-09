CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionUttarakhand RainsMumbai Viral VideoShimla Truck AccidentNuh Violence
Home » India » Maharashtra: 11,000 Farmers Hit as July Rains Damaged Paddy Crop on More Than 4,200 Ha Land in Raigad
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: 11,000 Farmers Hit as July Rains Damaged Paddy Crop on More Than 4,200 Ha Land in Raigad

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 22:53 IST

Raigad, India

The district agriculture department said the land under cultivation of rice in Raigad is 1,05,000 hectares, while the cultivation was done on 90,000 hectares this year.

The district agriculture department said the land under cultivation of rice in Raigad is 1,05,000 hectares, while the cultivation was done on 90,000 hectares this year.

Last month, an average rainfall of 1,206 mm was recorded in Raigad district. The rainfall this year so far is 1,885 mm, which is 157% above the average in the district adjacent to Mumbai

Heavy rains in July damaged the paddy crop on 4,246 hectares of land in 813 villages in Raigad district of Maharashtra affecting 11,000 farmers, authorities said citing preliminary assessment.

Last month, an average rainfall of 1,206 mm was recorded in Raigad district. The rainfall this year so far is 1,885 mm, which is 157% above the average in the district adjacent to Mumbai.

“Rice crop was damaged due to heavy rain in the district. Nearly 11,000 farmers are affected. The panchnama work is underway but the preliminary assessment suggests 4,246 hectares of paddy land is damaged in 813 villages," an official release said.

The district agriculture department said the land under cultivation of rice in Raigad is 1,05,000 hectares, while the cultivation was done on 90,000 hectares this year.

“In cases where the loss caused by rain is more the 33%, they will be considered for compensation," it stated.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 09, 2023, 22:53 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 22:53 IST