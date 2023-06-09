CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Maharashtra: 19-year-old Woman Falls to Death from Abandoned Building During Liquor Party with Friends; 2 Detained
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: 19-year-old Woman Falls to Death from Abandoned Building During Liquor Party with Friends; 2 Detained

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 15:16 IST

Thane, India

The police have registered a case of accidental death.(Image: Shutterstock; Representative Image)

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Thursday and the police detained two of her male friends, an official of the NRI police station in Belapur said

A 19-year-old woman died after falling from the seventh floor of an unfinished and abandoned building in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai during a liquor party with friends, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Thursday and the police detained two of her male friends, an official of the NRI police station in Belapur said.

“The woman was part of a group of friends who were enjoying a liquor party on the seventh floor of an unfinished and abandoned building. As per the preliminary probe, the police found that the victim accidentally fell off and died on the spot. However, the police are verifying this version," he said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent her body to a government hospital for a post-mortem, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and the two detained persons are being interrogated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 09, 2023, 15:16 IST
