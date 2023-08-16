CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: 2 Booked for Beating Up Woman Cop at Police Station in Thane

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 13:48 IST

Thane, India

The two accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, the official said (Image-Shutterstock)

The constable tried to pacify the two women, but they did not listen. The duo allegedly pulled the constable by her hair, abused her and beat her up before running away

Police have registered a case against two women for allegedly beating up a woman constable at a police station in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the 28-year-old constable was on duty at Shil-Daighar police station on Tuesday when beat marshals brought a woman and two men there.

The woman wanted to lodge a complaint with police against her husband. Later, the woman’s husband along with two other women allegedly barged into the police station, he said.

The two women, who had accompanied the man, started abusing the police personnel and also picked up a quarrel with the man’s wife, the official said.

The constable tried to pacify the two women, but they did not listen. The duo allegedly pulled the constable by her hair, abused her and beat her up before running away, he said, adding the cop was injured.

The two accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, the official said.

Offences have been registered against the two accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime.
first published:August 16, 2023, 13:48 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 13:48 IST