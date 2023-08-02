Maharashtra: 4 Youths, Including Three Minors, Held for Abusive Language Against Chhatrapati Shivaji

Four youths, all students of a coaching class in Alibaug city in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, have been nabbed by police for allegedly using abusive language against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official said on Tuesday.

One of the four accused, an 18-year-old, was arrested while others were detained. The 18-year-old was produced in a court here which remanded him in police custody till Wednesday.

A complaint was lodged by a student of the coaching class who alleged that he was beaten up by the four after he objected to them using derogatory language against the Maratha king, the official said.

He said a huge crowd had gathered in Shivaji Chowk area of the coastal city but the police dispersed them.

Meanwhile, members of the Muslim community also condemned the language used by the four youths.

An FIR was registered against the four under sections 295 (Deliberate and malicious acts, that are intended to outrage religious feelings), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Police said in a release.

A case was also registered against 50-60 people under various sections of the IPC and the Mumbai Police Act for the illegal gathering and violating the order banning gatherings of more than five persons.

On Monday, local police personnel, including members of the Quick Response Team and Riot Control Police, carried out a rout march in sensitive areas of Alibaug.