Maharashtra: 5 Killed, 7 Injured as Truck Hits SUV in Amravati
Maharashtra: 5 Killed, 7 Injured as Truck Hits SUV in Amravati

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Five persons were killed and seven others injured in the accident (Representational Image/ANI)

Most of the victims were from one family. They were returning to Daryapur after attending a family function, the official said

At least five people were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck hit a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Maharashtra’s Amravati district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 11 pm on Monday on Daryapur-Anjangaon Road under Khallar police station limits in Amravati, located nearly 650 km from the state capital Mumbai, he said.

Most of the victims were from one family. They were returning to Daryapur after attending a family function, the official said.

    “Five persons were killed and seven others injured in the accident,” he said.

    The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Daryapur, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 23, 2023, 10:11 IST
