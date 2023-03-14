CHANGE LANGUAGE
5-year-old Dies After Falling in 200-feet Deep Borewell in Maharashtra; NDRF Rescue Op Called Off
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 07:40 IST

Pune, India

The family of Sagar Budha Barela (5) had temporarily migrated to Ahmednagar from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district. (News18)

The National Disaster Response Force had on Monday evening launched an operation to rescue the boy, identified as Sagar Budha Barela, who was stuck at the depth of 15-feet after falling into the borewell around 4 pm

A 5-year-old boy, who fell into an uncovered borewell on a farm in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, died on Tuesday morning while the NDRF operation to rescue him was underway.

The National Disaster Response Force had on Monday evening launched an operation to rescue the boy, identified as Sagar Budha Barela, who was stuck at the depth of 15-feet after falling into the borewell around 4 pm. The operation, however, has been called off now as the boy passed away, an official said.

The local police said that Barela’s family had temporarily migrated to Ahmednagar from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district. The family was employed by a sugarcane-cutting contractor.

“The borewell is around 200-feet deep and the boy is stuck in the middle. Considering the requirement of specialised tools and skilled rescuers, the NDRF was called," the official said.

(details to follow)

